EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Allegion by 90.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 113,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Allegion by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Allegion Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.54. 1,312,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,624. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

