EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 14,559 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $60.14. 2,626,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,212. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
