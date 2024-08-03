EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 14,559 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $60.14. 2,626,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,212. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1847 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.