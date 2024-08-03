EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,093 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in LKQ by 54.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,208. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.