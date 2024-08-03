EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 33,829 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,814,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,677,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 80,443 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 138,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 47,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DCOR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,499. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $483.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.