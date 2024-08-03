EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 133.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.12. 2,107,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,447. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

