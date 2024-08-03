EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock traded down $4.10 on Friday, hitting $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.59 and its 200-day moving average is $153.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

