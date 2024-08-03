EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,553 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,296,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IEMG traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $52.31. 11,411,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,670,772. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

