EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

DFIV traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,884. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

