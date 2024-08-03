eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Posts Earnings Results

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
eXp World Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. eXp World has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 2.34.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -117.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,170,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,145,900.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 334,783 shares of company stock worth $4,253,940 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
