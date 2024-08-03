Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 14.01%.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

FRFHF stock opened at $1,077.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,093.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.79. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $781.00 and a 52-week high of $1,179.00.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

