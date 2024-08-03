Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 14.01%.
FRFHF stock opened at $1,077.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,093.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.79. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $781.00 and a 52-week high of $1,179.00.
