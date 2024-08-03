Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $44.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. 37,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,672. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FMAO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

