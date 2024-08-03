Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 142.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $115.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRT

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.