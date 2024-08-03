Fei USD (FEI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $228,349.30

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $228,349.30 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,605.26 or 1.00012151 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007448 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00064000 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,692,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,434,612 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,692,872.19335434 with 16,434,612.36414845 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95416779 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $209,408.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

