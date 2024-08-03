Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001663 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $83.49 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00038022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

