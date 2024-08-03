Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stake Boosted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,962,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 190.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Finally, Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,917,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

FCOM stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 258,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,139. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.