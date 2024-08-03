Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $4.28 on Friday, hitting $158.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,172. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.61. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $181.11.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

