Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Cut to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

FIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Filo Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Ventum Financial lowered Filo Mining from a buy rating to a tender rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.25.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

