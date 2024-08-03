Financial Comparison: AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) vs. VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67% AB Volvo (publ) 10.11% 32.00% 8.04%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VinFast Auto and AB Volvo (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto $34,011.75 billion 0.00 -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -4.77 AB Volvo (publ) $52.11 billion 0.96 $4.70 billion $2.37 10.38

AB Volvo (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VinFast Auto and AB Volvo (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00 AB Volvo (publ) 0 3 2 0 2.40

VinFast Auto currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 142.97%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats VinFast Auto on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands. It offers road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders, excavators, and compact equipment. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-highway applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repairs, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop batteries for its electric products; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

