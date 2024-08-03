First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FCF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCF opened at $16.69 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.