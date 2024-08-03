First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FR. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.18.

FR opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,284,000 after acquiring an additional 77,270 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,143,000 after buying an additional 380,805 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,856,000 after buying an additional 402,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,554,000 after buying an additional 60,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,642,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

