First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Interstate BancSystem has a dividend payout ratio of 73.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

FIBK stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. 941,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

