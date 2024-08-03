First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 452,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 777,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

First Mining Gold Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.94.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Mining Gold

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$38,750.00. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Mining Gold

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

