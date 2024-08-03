First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.01 and last traded at $124.74. Approximately 19,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 4,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.09.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. The company has a market capitalization of $199.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

