First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.01 and last traded at $124.74. Approximately 19,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 4,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.09.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. The company has a market capitalization of $199.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
