Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.48

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.48 and last traded at $70.82, with a volume of 701577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.47.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.