Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 9.5%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 129,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 908,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Fiverr International Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.45 million, a PE ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.45 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

