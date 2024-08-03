Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

NYSE FSI opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. Analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

