Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Achieves $913.55 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Flow has a market capitalization of $913.55 million and $52.01 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,523,170,263 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

