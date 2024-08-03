Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $48.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after buying an additional 53,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 98,381 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fluor by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Fluor has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

