Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 15,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

