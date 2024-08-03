Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given New $45.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOXF. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of FOXF traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.48. 1,501,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

