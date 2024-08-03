FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 365.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,853 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 6.51% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2,343.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 275,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 264,276 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,326,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of DAUG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 13,507 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.