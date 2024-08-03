FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Shares Down 0.5%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.46 and last traded at $38.56. Approximately 6,721 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $335.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 652.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 103,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,838 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,861,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 103.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

