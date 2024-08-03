FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

FTAI Infrastructure has a payout ratio of -18.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 1,570,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.31. FTAI Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%.

FIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.