Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 15,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 43,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Fundamental Global had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

