FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Decreased by Roth Capital

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for First Solar in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $13.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.57. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.56 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $213.05 on Thursday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

