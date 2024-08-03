Gaimin (GMRX) Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Gaimin has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $530,690.27 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gaimin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00137735 USD and is down -9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $731,377.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gaimin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaimin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.