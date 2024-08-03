Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 1,249 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 371.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGV traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.21. 11,362,889 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.