Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins Sells 1,000 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total transaction of $363,656.00.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00.
Gartner Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Gartner stock traded down $13.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.29. 366,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.00.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
