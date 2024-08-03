Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins Sells 1,000 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total transaction of $363,656.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $13.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.29. 366,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 141.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

