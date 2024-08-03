GateToken (GT) Price Hits $7.19

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $7.19 or 0.00011584 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $670.51 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008544 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,085.87 or 1.00025704 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007395 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00062390 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,256,700 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,256,690.1303007 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.16126667 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,864,938.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.