Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Generac by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after buying an additional 56,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Generac by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.52.

Generac Trading Down 1.8 %

GNRC stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.87. 1,501,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,023. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

