George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$220.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$220.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

Get George Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on George Weston

George Weston Stock Down 0.6 %

George Weston stock opened at C$210.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$200.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$187.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$217.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that George Weston will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,307 shares of company stock worth $5,071,972. 58.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.