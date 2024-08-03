Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The stock has a market cap of C$9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$36.42 and a 1-year high of C$58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.07.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$938.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$956.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 16.14%. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0599002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total transaction of C$161,200.13. In other news, Director Ghislain Houle purchased 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$51.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,834.88. Also, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total transaction of C$161,200.13. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.