Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend by an average of 65.7% annually over the last three years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

