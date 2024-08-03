Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $3,115,786.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,924,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 98,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 360,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 58,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNL opened at $8.47 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.44%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

