Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.33.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,880. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

