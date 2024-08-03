Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares trading hands.
Great Thunder Gold Trading Up 5.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million and a PE ratio of -21.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
About Great Thunder Gold
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Thunder Gold
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Great Thunder Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Thunder Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.