Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Tops $2.68 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $118,484.54 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,589.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.79 or 0.00600416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00105635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00032241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.20 or 0.00244595 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00070343 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

