Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX) Stock Price Down 1%

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 13.62 and last traded at 13.67. 285,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 205,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.81.

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.73.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.