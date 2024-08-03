Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $630.38. 881,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,040. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $588.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

