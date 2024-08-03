Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $3.77 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,583,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,136,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.65. 13,888,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,390. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

